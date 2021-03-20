News updates from HT: UDF releases manifesto for Kerala polls, focuses on NYAY and all the latest news
UDF releases manifesto for Kerala polls
The Congress-led United Democratic Alliance (UDF) released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. The UDF is looking to unseat the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from power this time and has accordingly promised a number of things in its manifesto. Read more
Youth leaders from south Kashmir join People’s Conference
Several youth leaders from south Kashmir including a close associate of jailed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra joined the People’s Conference (PC) on Saturday, said PC spokesman Adnan Ashraf. Read more
Mafia only industry running in Bengal: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, saying when the nation is moving towards a single-window project clearance system to boost industrialisation, the state has introduced a similar mafia-run system. Read more
Launch of spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed | All you need to know
The demonstration mission to test new technology developed by Astroscale, an orbital debris removal company, to clean up space junk was postponed on Saturday. The Japanese company had planned the launch of its spacecraft ELSA-d on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket, operated by GK Launch Services, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Read more
‘KL Rahul doesn't play, simple’: Michael Vaughan picks Team India’s opener for fifth T20I
KL Rahul has been going through a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing T20 International series between India and England. Rahul has managed scores of 0, 1, 0, 0, and 14 in his last five T20I innings for India and it has put pressure on him to deliver in the next match he plays. Read more
Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in ₹2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics
Outfits that can accompany you from your office desk to dinner dates are not that easy to find. The look that should be a mix of chic vibe with boardroom aesthetic is hard to nail but Mouni Roy has done it. The actor recently shared glimpses from a photo shoot and saying that she looks like a total boss babe won't be wrong. Read more
YouTube is going to warn creators about copyright issues before they post a video
It does happen to content creators often that are not aware if the video they are about to post violates copyright or not. YouTube has come up with a new tool that is going to automatically check videos and alert creators of potential copyright claims and ad sustainability restrictions before the videos are published. Read more
Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza's video about Riteish Deshmukh, says 'Keep them coming'
Actor Preity Zinta has reacted to a funny video shared by Genelia D'Souza on Friday. The video showed Genelia coldly observing her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, greeting Preity at an industry event. Read more
Grimes posts clip of baby X Æ A-Xii’s ‘super fire’ music. People can’t keep calm
Grimes recently took to Instagram to share a post which has now created a chatter online. The post consists of a few images of the musician-singer and a video of her baby X Æ A-Xii. It’s the adorable video, along with the caption she shared, which has now captured people’s attention. Read more
Watch: 'Only a bhaipo window exists in Bengal': PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee
PM Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The PM alleged that her lawmaker nephew Abhishek was the only 'single window' in the state. Watch here
Dattatreya Hosabale, the second Kannadiga to occupy No 2 position in RSS
'Never considered India and China were on verge of war': US defence secretary
Prisoners in Indore Central jail receive Covid-19 vaccine jab
- The vaccination drive took place within the jail premises in collaboration with the district administration.
- Officials in the know said that the initial report has found that cigarette or bidi butts were thrown into the dustbin of one of the toilets which were filled with soiled tissue paper. This led to a fire in the S5 coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special.