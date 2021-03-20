News updates from HT: UDF releases manifesto for Kerala polls, focuses on NYAY and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UDF releases manifesto for Kerala polls

The Congress-led United Democratic Alliance (UDF) released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. The UDF is looking to unseat the Left Democratic Front (LDF) from power this time and has accordingly promised a number of things in its manifesto. Read more

Youth leaders from south Kashmir join People’s Conference

Several youth leaders from south Kashmir including a close associate of jailed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra joined the People’s Conference (PC) on Saturday, said PC spokesman Adnan Ashraf. Read more

Mafia only industry running in Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, saying when the nation is moving towards a single-window project clearance system to boost industrialisation, the state has introduced a similar mafia-run system. Read more

Launch of spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed | All you need to know

The demonstration mission to test new technology developed by Astroscale, an orbital debris removal company, to clean up space junk was postponed on Saturday. The Japanese company had planned the launch of its spacecraft ELSA-d on a Soyuz-2.1a rocket, operated by GK Launch Services, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Read more

‘KL Rahul doesn't play, simple’: Michael Vaughan picks Team India’s opener for fifth T20I

KL Rahul has been going through a torrid time with the bat in the ongoing T20 International series between India and England. Rahul has managed scores of 0, 1, 0, 0, and 14 in his last five T20I innings for India and it has put pressure on him to deliver in the next match he plays. Read more

Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in ₹2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

Outfits that can accompany you from your office desk to dinner dates are not that easy to find. The look that should be a mix of chic vibe with boardroom aesthetic is hard to nail but Mouni Roy has done it. The actor recently shared glimpses from a photo shoot and saying that she looks like a total boss babe won't be wrong. Read more

YouTube is going to warn creators about copyright issues before they post a video

It does happen to content creators often that are not aware if the video they are about to post violates copyright or not. YouTube has come up with a new tool that is going to automatically check videos and alert creators of potential copyright claims and ad sustainability restrictions before the videos are published. Read more

Preity Zinta reacts to 'jealous' Genelia D'Souza's video about Riteish Deshmukh, says 'Keep them coming'

Actor Preity Zinta has reacted to a funny video shared by Genelia D'Souza on Friday. The video showed Genelia coldly observing her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, greeting Preity at an industry event. Read more

Grimes posts clip of baby X Æ A-Xii’s ‘super fire’ music. People can’t keep calm

Grimes recently took to Instagram to share a post which has now created a chatter online. The post consists of a few images of the musician-singer and a video of her baby X Æ A-Xii. It’s the adorable video, along with the caption she shared, which has now captured people’s attention. Read more

Watch: 'Only a bhaipo window exists in Bengal': PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee

PM Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The PM alleged that her lawmaker nephew Abhishek was the only 'single window' in the state. Watch here