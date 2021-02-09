News updates from HT: UP residents head to Uttarakhand to look for missing kin and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
UP residents head to Uttarakhand to look for missing kin
Unable to contact their family members, who are missing after the devastating flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, several people from various districts of Uttar Pradesh have started leaving for the neighbouring state to search for them. Read more
iPhones, cash for best video suggestions for Congress' Assam manifesto
The Congress in Assam is seeking ideas and suggestions in the form of short videos to help prepare its manifesto for the upcoming state polls. It is offering iphones and cash as rewards for the best suggestions. Read more
WHO identifies two ‘most likely' scenarios of Covid-19 transmission to humans
A team of experts investigating the origin of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan has identified two most likely scenarios that caused the transmission of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to the human population. Read more
'He will hit one or two 100s': Laxman lauds Kohli's batting in 2nd innings
India captain Virat Kohli displayed a solid batting performance on the final day of the first Test against England in Chennai. Despite being under pressure while chasing a target of 420, and seeing wickets continue to tumble on the other end, Kohli showcased immense maturity to bat on and keep one end safe. Read more
Kangana Ranaut claims she's better at stunts than Tom Cruise, hours after calling herself a better actor than Streep
Hours after calling herself a better actor than three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise. Kangana often gets triggered when a behind-the-scenes video of her, riding a wooden horse on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is brought up. Read more
Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video on Twitter recently that has garnered much appreciation from netizens. The video featuring Rijiju himself shows his performance dedicated to the jawans of the 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army. Read more
Watch: Sasikala's grand return to Tamil Nadu, garlands MGR statue ahead of polls
Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after spending 4 years in prison in a disproportionate assets case. She was released from prison on January 27, but spent some days in a Bengaluru hospital for Covid-19 treatment. Watch here
Rahul Gandhi likely to be first speaker for Congress in budget debate in LS
PM Modi's reply to President's address may take place in LS tomorrow
Govt looking to double farmers' income by 2022, says Agriculture Minister
Don’t send Covaxin till trials are complete, Chhattisgarh minister tells Centre
- Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo said the state government is not in position to tell the people to use Covaxin because the trials are incomplete
TMC is mother of corruption, prepare to atone, JP Nadda tells Mamata Banerjee
- At his rallies in Birbhum and Jhargram, CP chief JP Nadda also accused Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslims.
6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019: Home ministry
- The ministry of home affairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram
LS likely to take up 3 bills to replace ordinances in budget session
- Bills to replace ordinances are on priority legislative agenda of the government. A bill to replace ordinance has already been introduced in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had introduced Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4.
India, China hold consultations on agenda of UN Security Council
- India began a two-year stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council earlier this month.
Covid-19: States, UTs directed to hold mop-up rounds to inoculate health workers
Congress on social media recruitment drive in Tripura to unearth 'truths
'Ram belongs to all of us': Farooq Abdullah urges Centre to respect farmers
NITI Aayog says no cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in India yet
Rescuers race against time to save 37 men trapped in tunnel in Chamoli’s Tapovan
- Thirty seven men including engineers and casual labourers have been trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel since Sunday morning after a glacier burst triggered a flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Guwahati-Bangalore IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata, passengers safe
- "IndiGo flight 6E- 291, operating from Guwahati to Bangalore was diverted to Kolkata after a caution message was observed by the pilot. Standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed at Kolkata safely." stated a press release by Guwahati Airport.
