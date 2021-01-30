News updates from HT: Use facts against farm laws' misconceptions, says PM Modi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Use facts against farm laws' misconceptions, says PM

According to a person privy to the meeting that comes ahead of the budget session beginning Monday, the prime minister said the opposition parties will try to create misconceptions about the farm laws in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections, but these attempts should be thwarted using facts and data. Read more

What is 'base effect' and how it could contribute to India’s fastest GDP growth

The Economic Survey expects India to grow by 11 per cent during the fiscal year beginning April 1, close to what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had predicted a few days earlier. Read more

PM Modi should talk to farmers directly, says Congress' Ashok Gehlot

The Centre can still correct its "ill-measures" against the farmers, who have been protesting against the three central farm laws, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must talk to them, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Saturday. Read more

UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced the Emirati Nationality Law has been amended to grant citizenship to expatriates. The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills. Read more

'There is a little bit of blood clot on the shoulder': Cheteshwar Pujara talks body blows he endured in Brisbane Test

Cheteshwar Pujara put up one of the most resolute displays of batting during the fourth innings of the Brisbane Test between India and Australia. Pujara scored the slowest Test half-century of his career but there was so much more to his gritty knock. Read more

The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary ripoff of David Fincher's Se7en

Is there anything more mesmerising than the sight of Denzel Washington, slouching on the movie screen? He’s like a jazz performer; utterly unpredictable and always playful. Only Denzel, for instance, can break out a full-toothed grin at the sight of a dead body, and not immediately alienate the viewer. Read more

Baby’s reaction to dad reading book in different voices is absolutely precious

In today’s edition of cute baby videos which may leave you grinning ear to ear, here is a clip of a little girl and her dad. Read more

Watch: Delhi blast: Israel envoy to India suspects terror attack targeting embassy

Israeli ambassador to India, Ron Malka asserted that there is full cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv to investigate the explosion. He suspected that Friday's blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi could be a terror attack. Watch here