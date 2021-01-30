'Use facts to counter misgivings on farm laws': PM Modi
While chairing a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the leaders to use “facts” to counter the “misgivings” created by the opposition about the farm laws.
According to a person privy to the meeting that comes ahead of the budget session beginning Monday, the prime minister said the opposition parties will try to create misconceptions about the farm laws in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections, but these attempts should be thwarted using facts and data.
Parliamentary affairs minister Prahalad Joshi said the PM pointed out that the decade is a very important one, just like the decade after the Second World War and unlike earlier, we are not going to be a mute spectator. “We will rise to the occasion based on our traditions and ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the prime minister added,” Joshi said.
“Addressing the meeting of NDA leaders, Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji today said that after the pandemic, a new world order is about to take shape & India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order,” Joshi tweeted.
The Janata Dal-United (JDU), which has had a falling out with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) over the latter’s targeting of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, backed the farm laws at the meeting.
There was, however, some discomfort for the BJP after the JDU protested at the LJP’s presence at the meeting. According to a person aware of the details, though LJP’s Chirag Paswan was invited for the meeting, he later stayed away citing ill-health.
The NDA has lost two of its oldest allies, the Shiva Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal.
