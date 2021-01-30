IND USA
File photo: PM Modi(PTI)
'Use facts to counter misgivings on farm laws': PM Modi

  • The PM said even a single member party has a role to play in countering the misconceptions.
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:35 PM IST

While chairing a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the leaders to use “facts” to counter the “misgivings” created by the opposition about the farm laws.

According to a person privy to the meeting that comes ahead of the budget session beginning Monday, the prime minister said the opposition parties will try to create misconceptions about the farm laws in the wake of the upcoming assembly elections, but these attempts should be thwarted using facts and data.

The PM said even a single member party has a role to play in countering the misconceptions.

Parliamentary affairs minister Prahalad Joshi said the PM pointed out that the decade is a very important one, just like the decade after the Second World War and unlike earlier, we are not going to be a mute spectator. “We will rise to the occasion based on our traditions and ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the prime minister added,” Joshi said.

“Addressing the meeting of NDA leaders, Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji today said that after the pandemic, a new world order is about to take shape & India has a big role to play in the emerging new world order,” Joshi tweeted.

The Janata Dal-United (JDU), which has had a falling out with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) over the latter’s targeting of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, backed the farm laws at the meeting.

There was, however, some discomfort for the BJP after the JDU protested at the LJP’s presence at the meeting. According to a person aware of the details, though LJP’s Chirag Paswan was invited for the meeting, he later stayed away citing ill-health.

The NDA has lost two of its oldest allies, the Shiva Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The ED said that approximately Euro 70 million were laundered through two channels for payment of kickbacks to various political persons, bureaucrats, Air Force officials and others to influence the contract for supply of 12 VVIP helicopters in favour of Anglo-Italian firm – AgustaWestland. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

ED arrests Joint MD of rice export firm KRBL in AgustaWestland scam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Gupta was produced before the court of Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar at Rouse Avenue Courts on Saturday. The court sent him to five days custody of the Enforcement Directorate.
File photo: PM Modi(PTI)
india news

'Use facts to counter misgivings on farm laws': PM Modi

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:35 PM IST
  • The PM said even a single member party has a role to play in countering the misconceptions.
Dilip Chhabria was arrested on December 28, 2020, after police found that he and his firm, Dilip Chhabria (DC) Designs Pvt Ltd, had allegedly availed loans from NBFCs by posing as customers looking to buy DC sports cars. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Mumbai court refuses bail to car designer Dilip Chhabria

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • Loans averaging 42 lakh per car were availed by the firm on around 90 of the total 120 cars sold by the company in India. In some cases, loans had been availed even after the vehicles had already been sold to customers.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait drinks water brought from nearby villages during a protest against the three farm laws at Delhi Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait is the cynosure of many eyes – not just farmers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:06 PM IST
To be named as an accused by the Delhi Police is perhaps strange for Tikait, who served as a head constable in the force but quit in 1992-93 when he had to deal with a farmers’ agitation led by his father, the legendary Mahendra Singh Tikait.
They were also accompanied by the retired as well as current Delhi Police officers at the protest.(ANI)
india news

Delhi Police, families of injured personnel stage protest against Jan 26 attack

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST
The police on Friday served notices to 12 farmer leaders to join the investigation into the violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.
The TMC alleged that Momin was killed when he got into an altercation with Ibrahim Momin, a local Congress leader, and his associates. The victim was allegedly hacked with sickles. He died on the spot. (HT FILE) (Image used for representation).
india news

TMC accuses Congress of murdering party worker in Bengal village

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • The TMC alleged that Momin was killed when he got into an altercation with Ibrahim Momin, a local Congress leader, and his associates. The victim was allegedly hacked with sickles. He died on the spot.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a protest against the Centre's new farm laws, at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_03_2021_000108B)(PTI)
india news

PM Modi should talk to farmers directly, says Congress' Ashok Gehlot

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Suggesting a rollback to PM Modi-led government, Gehlot said, "There is nothing wrong with changing decisions. It happens in a democracy. People will welcome it."
CRPF and IIM join hands to plan empowerment of the families of CRPF personnel.(Twitter: @crpfindia)
india news

IIM Lucknow to study effect of 'stress and strain' on CRPF jawans

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Initially, a pilot project will be conducted by some chosen experts of the premiere management institute at Central Reserve Police Force locations in and around Lucknow and this is expected to be followed by a full-length research on the issue.
many social media users agreed with the activist, some said that the complaint seems to be whimsical.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Myntra to change its logo: Here is why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Patel claims that the current logo resembles an image of a naked human which is "offensive in nature for women." Patel also threatened the e-commerce company with appropriate action in case it fails to implement the suggested changes.
While Future group firms owe close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,000 crore to a clutch of banks and debt mutual funds, Future group founder Biyani owes an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000 crore to several lenders.(Reuters)
india news

Future group's Biyani says Amazon creating confusion, playing dog in the manger

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The development comes days after Amazon petitioned the Delhi High Court to block the Future Group from selling retail assets to Reliance Industries and sought detention of Biyani and family members.
Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka said the attack happened on the day when they were celebrating the rapidly growing relations with India(PTI Photo)
india news

Not surprised at 'evil attack': Israeli envoy

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:45 PM IST
  • "These attacks by those seeking destablisation in the (West Asia) region cannot stop us or scare us. Our peace efforts will continue uninterrupted," said Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka when asked whether the attack was aimed at derailing Israel's peace efforts with various Arab countries.
US biotech firm Novavax has said that NVX-CoV2373, its two-shot Covid-19 vaccine, showed an overall efficacy of 89.3% in a major Phase 3 clinical trial in Britain. (Reuters File Photo)
india news

SII seeks trial nod for Novavax Covid-19 shot: Efficacy, advantage, availability

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Novavax's vaccine was one of six candidates backed by a US government project, which was formerly known as Operation Warp Speed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing parikrama at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of Martyrs Day, at Rajghat, in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti on Bapu's death anniversary

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Earlier in the day, PM Modi had paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Bapu's ideals continue to motivate millions.
Shooting a gun in night (Pic for representation)
india news

BJP worker, associate shot at in Bihar’s Saharsa

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • The incident took place at about 10.30 am when Singh, a distant relative of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and MLA Neeraj Kumar Babloo, along with Hasan was on his way to Madhepura to open his Yamaha showroom.
Hermits perform rituals on the bank of Ganga river at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', during the annual Magh Mela, in Prayagraj.(PTI)
india news

1,000 new Ganga aarti sites in UP govt's plan to boost religious tourism

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The new aarti sites will be constructed in the villages falling in a radius of 5 kilometres of the Ganga river from Bijnor to Ballia.
