News updates from HT: Uttarakhand flash flood death toll mounts to 59 and all the latest news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll mounts to 59

Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand's flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59, said Praveen Alok.

NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today

Members of the Lok Sabha from the National Conference (NC) have declined to be present for a meeting of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir that is taking place today.

Farmers call for 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' protest, railways step up security

Farm unions have called for a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration across the country on Thursday as they continue to agitate against three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

'Impressive': Foreign envoys after visiting Jammu and Kashmir

On the first day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a group of foreign envoys interacted with elected representatives of all political parties on Wednesday.

'It felt like a Roll Royce was batting in the middle': Ramiz Raja's high praise for India skipper Virat Kohli

There were two centurions from the Indian side – Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin - that beat England in the second Test in Chennai but according to former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja

Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics

Ahead of her delivery, Kareena Kapoor got a visit from her sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita on Wednesday. The Good Newwz actor is due to deliver her second child anytime now.

'Virat was exceptional, his shot selection impressive': Geoffrey Boycott wants England to learn from India captain

Following England batsmen's inability to tackle spin in the second Test against India at Chepauk, former England captain Geoffrey Boycott has urged the players to learn

When Waheeda Rehman spoke about why she refused to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name upon entering Bollywood

In olden times, it was almost customary to change one's name upon becoming a part of the Hindi film industry. Sometime, it was done to cater to the audiences of more pan-India temperament.

New bride Dia Mirza's pink couture anarkali suit is the star of her trousseau

Newly-wed actor Dia Mirza had a lowkey wedding but it sure made a lot of headlines and for all the right reasons. First, it was her simple yet elegant Banarasi wedding saree that stole the show.