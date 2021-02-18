News updates from HT: Uttarakhand flash flood death toll mounts to 59 and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll mounts to 59
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59, said Praveen Alok.. Read more
NC MPs to skip meeting of delimitation commission today
Members of the Lok Sabha from the National Conference (NC) have declined to be present for a meeting of the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir that is taking place today.. Read more
Farmers call for 4-hour nationwide 'rail roko' protest, railways step up security
Farm unions have called for a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration across the country on Thursday as they continue to agitate against three agricultural laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.. Read more
'Impressive': Foreign envoys after visiting Jammu and Kashmir
On the first day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a group of foreign envoys interacted with elected representatives of all political parties on Wednesday.. Read more
'It felt like a Roll Royce was batting in the middle': Ramiz Raja's high praise for India skipper Virat Kohli
There were two centurions from the Indian side – Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin - that beat England in the second Test in Chennai but according to former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja.. Read more
Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics
Ahead of her delivery, Kareena Kapoor got a visit from her sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita on Wednesday. The Good Newwz actor is due to deliver her second child anytime now.. Read more
'Virat was exceptional, his shot selection impressive': Geoffrey Boycott wants England to learn from India captain
Following England batsmen's inability to tackle spin in the second Test against India at Chepauk, former England captain Geoffrey Boycott has urged the players to learn.. Read more
When Waheeda Rehman spoke about why she refused to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name upon entering Bollywood
In olden times, it was almost customary to change one's name upon becoming a part of the Hindi film industry. Sometime, it was done to cater to the audiences of more pan-India temperament.. Read more
New bride Dia Mirza's pink couture anarkali suit is the star of her trousseau
Newly-wed actor Dia Mirza had a lowkey wedding but it sure made a lot of headlines and for all the right reasons. First, it was her simple yet elegant Banarasi wedding saree that stole the show.. Read more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says UP govt crushing honour of women, human rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One killed, two hurt in two accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
- For the second time in three days there has been a fatal accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haldiram's partners with Futurelife to bring nutritional product range to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big recovery of assault rifles and ‘war-like’ stores from forest area in Jammu
- Persistent and coordinated joint search by Indian Army and police, duly supported by local intelligence units, led to the successful unearthing of weapons.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari hails flagging off of bridge between Assam, Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys visit Jammu, to meet politicians before return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi HC to hear Disha Ravi's plea on Feb 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In midnight train robbery in Bihar, passengers looted, CRPF aspirant shot
- The robbery took place between Sonpur and Dighwara railway stations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays order on allowing buses inside Corbett Tiger Reserve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko: Local train service unaffected in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland assembly adopts resolution on separatist issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow CJM court quashes cases against 11 Indian, 8 Indonesia Jamaatis
- The CJM also released all personal bonds of Indian Jamaatis which they had furnished in court at the time of bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi launches projects worth over ₹9,500 cr in poll-bound Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers block tracks, stop trains: Nationwide 'rail roko' agitation in photos
- 'Rail roko' agitation: The police and railway personnel have heightened security on the tracks and stations so as to prevent any untoward event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox