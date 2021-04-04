News updates from HT: Vaccination drive sign-ups for health staff halted

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vaccination drive sign-ups for health, frontline staff halted

The health ministry on Saturday halted new registrations for healthcare and front line workers to receive coronavirus vaccines, citing a barrage of sign-ups of ineligible people under these categories in recent days in centres across the country.

MLB pulls All-Star game from Atlanta over Georgia's new voting laws. Here's where the dispute stands

A dispute, in the making over the last two weeks, has now broken out over Georgia's new election laws, which critics say is specifically aimed at suppressing the minority vote that helped US President Joe Biden in his race to the White House last November.

India Covid-19 curve beats US, set to surpass Brazil

India on Friday added the most cases of Covid-19 than any other country, surpassed, on average, the number of new infections in United States, and was set to overtake Brazil over the weekend to become the country with the worst outbreak in the world amid a raging second national wave that led to 92,961 new infections on Saturday — the highest since September 17.

Good show in IPL works wonders, not thinking about World T20: Mayank Agarwal ahead of IPL 2021

For Mayank Agarwal, the last edition in the UAE was his best IPL. The Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) opener hit his first IPL century, returned the best tally (424 runs) and average (38.54) in his 10 seasons. His form though dipped for India on the Australia tour.

CIA posts ‘spot the difference’ tweet. Can you find them all?

If you're someone who follows Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the foreign intelligence service of the federal government of the United States, on social media, you may be aware of the puzzle posts they often share. These are the posts that many love to solve as they engage them into the laborious yet fun process of finding the answers. Just like this 'spot the difference' post shared by the agency.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli inspire a joke in Amitabh Bachchan: 'Anushka has a huge apartment...'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has posted a joke on Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. He also paid "due respects" to the couple before cracking his joke on Instagram.

Milind Soman tries some light exercises during quarantine, seen the video yet?

Milind Soman recently announced that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been quarantining himself since then. The fitness enthusiast has also been quite vocal about his recovery process on his social media platforms and sharing his journey with followers in order to clear out any confusion and answer queries regarding the process.
























