News updates from HT: Widespread rain likely over northwest India today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Widespread rain likely over NW India today; maximum temps to rise from Friday

Many parts of western Himalayas and northwest India recorded widespread and moderate rain on Monday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely over northwest India on Tuesday also, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

Possibility of light rain in Delhi today, air quality poor

A day after parts of Delhi received trace rainfall coupled with strong winds, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am was recorded 222, in the “poor” zone. Read more

In Bengal, battle for Matua vote heats up

The calm that surrounds Thakurbari, the pilgrimage site for the Matua community, a scheduled caste group, in West Bengal’s Bongaon, masks the power struggle at play here. Read more

Ease of purchase: Better experience for buyers ahead in Delhi's liquor policy

Letting private sector handle alcohol retail, requiring shops to mandatorily allow customers to enter for purchases, and opening doors for new “super-premium” liquor vends for high value products are expected to significantly improve the experience for consumers, experts and citizens on Monday said, listing problems in the way sales happen in most parts of the Capital at present. Read more

NIA says Mehbooba Mufti key player in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet on Monday against Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed ur Rehman Parra and two others for their alleged links to terror cases involving Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu. Read more

India vs England: Virat Kohli could join Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis in elite list in 1st ODI

India captain Virat Kohli is in sensational form with the bat at the moment. The right-hander smashed 231 runs in five T20Is against England at an average of 115.5 and a strike rate of 147.13. His innings of 80* in 52 balls in the series decider helped India set up a mammoth target of 225 for England to chase. Read more

Ankita Lokhande reveals why Sushant Singh Rajput’s photos were up in her house even after their break-up

Ankita Lokhande revealed that pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput were up in her house even after they broke up in 2016. She said that people would come over and question her about it but she did not believe in ‘(running) away from the situation’. Read more

Madhuri Dixit looks like epitome of ‘nazakat’ in silk top, pink Parsi Gara skirt

The traditional Gara embroidery came to India when the Parsis would travel from the country to China for trade and bring back commodities that could be richly traded with the British. Read more

Ruskin Bond shares pic with his favourite book. It may surprise you

When it comes to the art of storytelling, Ruskin Bond is one of the names that instantly pops up in one’s mind. Woven with delightful words, Bond’s stories are something most of us grew up with and cherish reading even today. Read more