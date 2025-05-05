'Next gurukul in Karachi, Lahore': Baba Ramdev's take on India-Pakistan tension

Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev on Sunday weighed in on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying Pakistan would crumble under its internal conflict and that it would not be able to fight a war with India for four days. Baba Ramdev attends an event.(ANI file photo)

In a jibe at Pakistan, Ramdev said he would have to open his gurukuls in Karachi and Lahore in the next few days.

"Pakistan is going to break on its own. Pakhtun, the people of Balochistan, are demanding their independence. The situation in POK is even worse. It does not have the strength to fight India. It cannot stand against India even for four days in a war...I think that in a few days we will have to build the next gurukul in Karachi and another in Lahore," Ramdev said, speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country has lost faith in its military and fears retaliation from India.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces recover IEDs from busted terror hideout in Poonch

"Pakistan is convinced that it neither trusts its Army nor its defence preparedness. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is poised to deliver a strong response to those orchestrating terror and turn the handlers of terror to dust," he told ANI.

Pahalgam attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

India has taken several strict actions against Pakistan. It has barred Pakistani aeroplanes from Indian airspace and cancelled the visas of Pakistani nationals, apart from suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

Rattled by India's tough stance against terrorism, Pakistan has said that New Delhi is planning a military strike.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, Pakistan's military is facing a critical shortage of artillery ammunition, limiting its warfighting capabilities to just four days. The shortage is attributed to the country's recent arms deals with Ukraine, which have drained its war reserves.

The UN Security Council will on Monday hold closed consultations on the situation between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan had sought an emergency meeting on the issue.