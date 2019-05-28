Next job at hand for Delhi election office: 2020 assembly polls

Soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls came to a close, Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) is set to begin preparations for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh on Monday said his office aims to improve enrolment and voter turnout, among other things.

“There are many areas we plan to improve on. The most important issue on the agenda is to increase enrolment, of women and first-time voters in particular. Secondly, improving voter turnout, which was slightly lesser in Delhi in the LS polls in comparison to the 2014 general elections,” Singh said.

While the male-female voter turnout was almost equal this election, there is still a gender gap in the enrolment of female voters, which needs to be worked upon, Singh said.

The turnout in this Lok Sabha election was 60.51%, nearly five percentage points less than the 65.09% turnout in the 2014 general election. Officials attributed the low turnout to peak summer heat and vacations.

“We have asked key officers for feedback on areas that need improvement including technical as well as of training and deployment of staff to be implemented in the conduct of the next election exercise,” the CEO said.

The most challenging task, during the recently concluded elections, Singh said, was the enforcement of the model code of conduct. The poll code that came into effect on March 10, when the Lok Sabha elections were announced, was lifted on Sunday.

HT had earlier reported that the CEO has circulated a note to all nodal officers, returning officers and other key officials seeking suggestions on the matter.

Singh stressed on effectively training staff to avoid situations which would necessitate repolls, as well as better management of logistics such as parking, food and transportation.

“All district election officers and nodal officers of different units have been asked to send a report from their respective domains,” Singh said.

