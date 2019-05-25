‘Next stop, Delhi Assembly’: BJP

After retaining all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has turned its focus to local issues— sealing drive and ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies— as it gears up to wrest power in Delhi after a gap of 22 years.

The party has formed a three-member committee to assess the Lok Sabha results, as this time the party has got support even from unexpected quarters.

“This time, we have got support from unauthorised colonies and slum clusters, which weren’t our strongholds. We have got support from Muslim-dominated areas, especially women. The committee will assess the Lok Sabha results based on which we will prepare our strategy for the assembly elections,” Shyam Jaju, Delhi BJP in-charge, said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said preparations for the assembly elections in 2020 will start immediately.

Tiwari, who secured a second term from North East Delhi on Thursday, said the party’s focus in the coming four months will be on starting the process to give ownership rights over property to residents of unauthorised colonies and putting an end to the sealing drive.

With the BJP returning to power at the Centre with a much bigger mandate, the state unit is confident that the unauthorised colony issue will be resolved at the earliest.

Tiwari said, “In the next four months, our aim will be to sort out the issue of unauthorised colonies so that registry of properties can start and people can get ownership rights. This is the biggest challenge.”

Just before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP government at the Centre had formed a 10-member committee under lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal to recommend the process to confer ownership rights to residents in authorised colonies. The committee will submit its report in June.

With 30% to 35% of the city’s population living in unauthorised colonies, which were considered AAP’s strongholds, the BJP is trying to make a dent in the AAP vote bank with this move.

Another major issue the party aims to address is the sealing of commercial establishments on the orders of Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee since December 2017.

With nearly 7,000 units sealed so far, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been at the receiving end of traders’ ire for its failure to stop sealing despite being in power at the Centre.

The Congress and the AAP had also centred their campaign around the sealing drive, blaming the BJP for not bringing in an ordinance to provide relief to traders.

Blaming the AAP-led Delhi government for the mess, Tiwari said, “It happened due to the delay on the part of the AAP government in notifying streets for commercial and mixed land use. We will try to ensure that the Supreme Court accepts the 12 amendments we have made in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 to provide relief to traders.”

Riding high on the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP members said a rejig in the state unit is in order before preparations for assembly polls begin.

