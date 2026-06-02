NFHS-6: Madhya Pradesh reports highest child malnutrition in India

A month ago, four-month-old Priyanshi lost her life to severe acute malnutrition in Madhya Pradesh’s Majhganwa Community Health Centre in Satna. A week ago, five-year-old Pawan was found severely malnourished in Chitrakut. In the underweight category, Madhya Pradesh stood second at 39.7% (HT File Photo)

The latest findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) show that Madhya Pradesh has reported highest malnutrition for any state in the country. Worse, malnourishment has increased by about four percentage points in the last five years.

Madhya Pradesh now has the highest proportion of wasting (weight for height) children in India— 23.8%, up from 18.9% in NFHS-5. In the last survey, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar were the worst performers. The three states have improved.

In the underweight category, Madhya Pradesh stood second at 39.7%, behind Jharkhand at 41.1%, marking a sharp 6.7% rise since the last survey. The national averages stood at 19% for wasting and 31.8% for underweight.

To be sure, Madhya Pradesh historically had high children malnourishment rates with several districts among the worst in the country.

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However, the state witnessed improvement with the percentage of children with stunted growth falling from 31.4% to 24.5%.

The survey also showed that exclusive breastfeeding rates after birth have fallen in Madhya Pradesh, mirroring a trend seen in several other states. It also found that many children aged six to 23 months who did not receive adequate nourishment, died.

In 2025-26, the Madhya Pradesh government introduced the Yashoda scheme promising tetra milk packs for children in schools and anganwadis. More than a year later, the scheme is yet to start.

A senior government official aware of the development said the panchayat and rural development department has yet to decide who will supply the milk and at what cost.

Panchayati Raj minister Prahlad Patel said the milk has to be provided to 8 million children every day and therefore, it is taking time to finalise the rolling out of the scheme.

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The state’s spending on nutrition schemes has remained constant at ₹1,500 crore in recent years.

Even though money allocated for the Poshan Scheme fell from ₹1,300 crore in 2024–25 to ₹1,150 crore in 2026–27, the state increased funding for Poshan Abhiyan from ₹42 crore to ₹250 crore.

“Budget and schemes are not enough to improve the condition. It needs a strict campaign-like approach,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Congress MLA Umang Singhar said, “The state government is spending huge amounts on promotion and events, but they don’t have time or money for malnourished children.”

Women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria countered, insisting the government is serious about tackling the crisis. “We are introducing region-wise schemes like Moti Aai, where children are adopted by locals, to improve conditions,” she said.