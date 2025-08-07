Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

NGT steps in after hill collapse in Rajasthan, locals blame illegal mining

PTI |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 09:57 pm IST

Locals have blamed unregulated illegal mining for the incident in which a portion of the hill collapsed with an explosion-like sound.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about a hill collapse at Nari village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district following heavy rainfall, officials said.

NGT took suo motu note of a hill collapse in Jhunjhunu after heavy rain.(Pexel)
NGT took suo motu note of a hill collapse in Jhunjhunu after heavy rain.(Pexel)

Locals have blamed unregulated illegal mining for the incident in which a portion of the hill collapsed with an explosion-like sound. The incident led to cracks in nearby buildings, causing widespread panic, the locals said.

The NGT has issued notices to various authorities and transferred the case to its Central Zone Bench in Bhopal for a hearing on September 17.

The order passed by the NGT on August 4 was based on media reports about the hill collapse in the Chirawa area after heavy rainfall.

The villagers have blamed illegal and unregulated mining activities carried out in the area by private contractors for the incident.

The NGT noted that the incident was a violation of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Also Read: Illegal mining razes Aravalli hill despite FIR

It has issued notices to the Jhunjhunu district collector, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, Department of Mines and Geology, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NGT steps in after hill collapse in Rajasthan, locals blame illegal mining
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On