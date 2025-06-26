NHAI calls ‘toll tax on two-wheelers’ claim ‘fake news’; Nitin Gadkari backs clarification

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that toll tax would be imposed on two-wheelers, labelling them as “fake news.” It clarified that the government has no such proposal under consideration and there are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheeler vehicles. Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari also supported NHAI’s clarification, criticising media outlets for spreading misinformation. Nitin Gadkari debunked the speculative reports that claimed the government intended to levy a toll tax on two-wheelers.

In a post from its official handle, NHAI said, “#FactCheck: Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. #NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers. #FakeNews”

Nitin Gadkari debunked the speculative reports that claimed the government intended to levy toll tax on two-wheelers. He posted on X in Hindi, “Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheeler vehicles. No such decision has been proposed. The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully. Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this.”

Govt to introduce FASTag-based Annual Pass

In a separate development, the government is set to launch a FASTag-based Annual Pass, aimed at easing travel and reducing costs for commuters by eliminating the need to stop at toll plazas, news agency ANI reported.

Under the new scheme, commuters will be able to cross 200 toll plazas on National Highways by paying just ₹3,000 annually, a significant drop from the earlier average expenditure of around ₹10,000. The scheme is scheduled to be implemented starting August 15.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the revised system brings down the average toll per crossing to ₹15, making it much more economical for regular highway travelers. He said the initiative could help frequent users save up to ₹7,000 annually.

Earlier in April, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) had clarified that FASTags will not be replaced by a satellite-based toll system from May 1, dismissing media reports that claimed otherwise. The ministry confirmed that no such decision had been taken.

How will ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System work?

The Ministry announced a new 'ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System' to ensure smooth, uninterrupted vehicle movement at selected toll plazas.

The system will use a combination of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to identify vehicles and the existing FASTag RFID system for toll collection.

Vehicles will be charged automatically based on ANPR cameras and FASTag readers, without the need to stop at toll plazas.

Drivers who do not comply will receive electronic notices (E-Notices), and failure to pay may lead to FASTag suspension and VAHAN-related penalties.

NHAI has invited bids for the rollout of this system at selected toll plazas. Future nationwide implementation will depend on system performance, efficiency, and user feedback.