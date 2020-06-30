e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss

NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack where the hacker tries to infect a server with a type of malware that renders users of the server unable to access key files.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:28 IST
Anisha Dutta | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Anisha Dutta | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to a cyber security firm Sophos, 82% of Indian organisations were reportedly hit by ransomware over the last year.
According to a cyber security firm Sophos, 82% of Indian organisations were reportedly hit by ransomware over the last year.
         

The server of government’s highway construction arm--the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was attacked by a malware Sunday night, according to officials aware of the development.

When the malware attacked the email server of the authority, it may have also impacted the huge pool of data on highways and confidential information over the past decade, officials said. However, NHAI has clarified that the attack was foiled, and no data loss took place.

“A ransomware attack on NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security system and email servers were shut down from safety point of view. The system has been restored now. No data loss took place. NHAI Data lake and other systems remained unaffected from this attack,” an NHAI spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Ransomware is a type of cyberattack where the hacker tries to infect a server with a type of malware that renders users of the server unable to access key files. Before he removes the malware and lets users regain access to their data and devices, the hacker then demands a ransom.

According to a cyber security firm Sophos, 82% of Indian organisations were reportedly hit by ransomware over the last year. “This is not a huge surprise. Cyber-hygiene is generally poor in India, and pirated technology abounds, creating weaknesses in cyber defenses. This makes organisations vulnerable to attack,” it wrote in its report titled ‘The State of Ransomware 2020’. Criminals have successfully encrypted files in 73% of the attacks and breaches worldwide, the report said.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In