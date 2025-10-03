Search
NHAI to install QR code signboard with ‘project-specific’ relevant information on national highways

PTI |
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 05:06 pm IST

QR code signboards will provide project-specific information, including the national highway number, toll manager and emergency helpline

State-owned NHAI on Friday said it will install project information signboards with quick response (QR) codes along the National Highway stretches to provide relevant information and emergency helpline numbers to commuters.

The QR signboards will be placed near wayside amenities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, highway start/end points, and signage.(Representational Image)
The vertical QR Code Sign Boards will provide project-specific information, including national highway number, highway chainage, contact numbers for highway patrol, toll manager, resident engineer, and emergency helpline 1033, NHAI said in a statement.

Also read: NHAI to build elevated corridor to decongest Delhi-Ggm highway

These signboards will be placed near wayside amenities, rest areas, toll plazas, truck lay-byes, highway start/end points, and signage.

The QR code signboards will not only help to enhance road safety through better access to emergency and local information but also go a long way in improving user experience and awareness about National Highways across the country, the statement said.

