The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal of coercive action for failing to submit a report on the incident involving the deaths of five people that occurred during the air show organised by the Indian Air Force at Marina Beach on October 6, 2024. NHRC pulls up DGP over delay in 2024 TN IAF accident report

The air show was held to mark the IAF’s 92nd foundation day and took place from 11am to 1pm. Lakhs of people had crowded on a 2 km stretch along the Bay of Bengal to watch it. Five people died due to suspected dehydration and more than 100 were hospitalized by the end of the event.

Earlier in May, the NHRC had issued a notice to the DGP seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) based on a complaint registered by S K Saamy, advocate and chairman of the World Human Rights Commission and Rescue Centre.

The complaint alleged negligence and dereliction of duty by senior police officials which led to critical lapses in crowd control. According to the petition, these failures resulted in numerous injuries, the hospitalization of multiple spectators, and the deaths of five individuals. It demanded a time-bound, impartial inquiry and called for disciplinary action against the officials deemed responsible.

The DGP failed to meet the initial 30 June 2025 deadline for the ATR, said a statement from Saamy.

On 15 July, NHRC sent a reminder granting a six-week extension. “In this case, the Commission has directed to submit an Action Taken Report, which has not been received within the stipulated period,” the NHRC said in its letter signed by Atul Kumar, assistant registrar (Law). HT has seen a copy of this letter. “Therefore, a reminder be issued to the concerned authority to submit the requisite action taken report to the Commission within a period of 06 weeks, failing which the Commission may initiate a coercive process u/s 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993,” added the letter.