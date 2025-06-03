NHRC seeks Arunachal Pradesh report on protests against Siang Upper project

ITANAGAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday took cognisance of media reports on protests by hundreds of people to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh, and sought a report from the chief secretary and state police chief. NHRC cited a media report of May 23 on a protest by 400 people led by human rights activist and convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum against the dam construction in Beging village. (FILE PHOTO)

The commission cited a media report of May 23 on a human rights activist and convenor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum leading a protest by 400 people against the dam construction in Beging village.

In a statement, NHRC said it had taken suo motu cognisance of the report “that the residents are opposing the proposed construction of a dam, apprehending that it may result in the displacement of several people and adversely impact livelihood and ecology in the Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh”.

“Reportedly, to deal with the situation, the government has deployed central armed forces in various areas of the Siang district in the State,” the statement said.

The commission said that the media report, if true, raise serious concerns of potential human rights violations and sought detailed reports from the chief secretary and the director general of police within two weeks.

The commission’s decision to take note of the protests comes days after a consultative meeting on the contentious project spiralled into chaos on May 27 as villagers opposing the mega hydropower project clashed with security forces and disrupted the proceedings.

Days later, chief minister Pema Khandu said the project was still at the stage of a pre-feasibility report (PFR) and that the government would go ahead with the project “based on the will of the people”.

Khandu also reiterated that the project was of strategic importance and not just aimed at generating electricity. “China’s upstream hydropower plans are a serious concern for India. Unregulated release of water could cause massive flooding in Siang valley and parts of Assam. Conversely, if water is withheld, the Siang may dry up during winters,” he warned.