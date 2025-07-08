NIA arrests 3 including psychiatrist for involvement in LeT-linked prison radicalisation case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a prison psychiatrist and an armed reserve police personnel, following extensive searches in Karnataka over their alleged involvement in prison radicalisation case linked with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, officials said. Investigations and efforts to track the absconder are underway, said NIA.(Representational Photo)

Searches were conducted at five locations in Bengaluru and Kolar districts of the state, leading to the arrest of Dr Nagaraj, psychiatrist, Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chan Pasha and Anees Fathima, mother of an absconding accused, they said.

During the searches, various digital devices, cash, gold and "incriminating" documents were seized from the houses of the arrested accused and other suspects, according to a statement issued by the NIA.

The case, registered in 2023, relates to the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and digital devices, including two walkie-talkies, from habitual offenders who were conspiring to unleash terror activities in Bengaluru city with the aim of furthering the nefarious agenda of the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT, it said.

As part of the conspiracy, Nagaraj was smuggling mobile phones for use by prison inmates, including Tadiyandaveed Naseer alias T Naseer, a life-time convict lodged in terror cases in Central Prison, Bengaluru, the NIA said, adding that he was supported by one Pavithra in this activity.

Besides houses of Nagaraj and Pavithra, NIA also searched the house of Anees Fathima, mother of absconder Junaid Ahmed and involved in passing instructions from Naseer to her son for raising funds and handing over the same to Naseer in prison, the statement said.

According to NIA investigations, ASI Chan Pasha had, in 2022, been involved in passing information related to Naseer's escort from prison to various courts in exchange of money.

NIA has already chargesheeted nine accused, including absconder Junaid Ahmed, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act in the case.

Investigations and efforts to track the absconder are underway, the probe agency said.