NIA arrests its ex-SP for leaking sensitive info to LeT worker

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested its former superintendent of police (SP), Arvind Digvijay Negi, for allegedly sharing sensitive documents with an over ground worker (OGW) of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.

Negi, who is currently posted as SP in Shimla, was arrested in connection with a case pertaining to the spread of OGWs of LeT for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in the country. The case was registered by the anti-terror agency on November 6 last year.

“During investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case,” the probe agency said in a statement.

In November last year, Negi’s residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur was raided by the agency, following a tip off from the Intelligence Bureau that he may have shared secret information with a terror accused.

The central agency had also arrested six people in this regard.

Negi, who was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011, has investigated several cases related to terror funding and involving the role of multiple outfits and separatists. He was also a part of the probe team that raided the residence of Kashmir rights activists Khurram Parvez in October 2020 in connection with a terror funding case.

The agency, however, did not specify whether Negi had shared the confidential documents with Parvez, as suspected during the raids last year, or somebody else.

In 2017, Negi was awarded a gallantry medal for his investigation into the 2017 J&K terror funding case involving the Hurriyat leadership. A chargesheet filed by him stressed on the role of Pakistan and it’s spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, in radicalising the youth of the Valley for anti-India activities. The funding for such activities was received by Hurriyat leaders, the chargesheet said.

Negi had also probed former J&K deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in his car from the Valley to Jammu in 2020.

Expressing shock over his arrest, a former colleague of Negi, on condition of anonymity, said: “It’s unbelievable. Negi is one of the most sincere officers, whose investigation skills were outstanding.”