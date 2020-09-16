e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA arrests key accused in Vizag naval spy ring case

NIA arrests key accused in Vizag naval spy ring case

The case pertains to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting classified information regarding locations and movement of Indian ships and submarines, and other defence establishments.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Imran, 37, a resident of Godhra in Gujarat, was arrested on Monday under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Official Secrets Act.
Imran, 37, a resident of Godhra in Gujarat, was arrested on Monday under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Official Secrets Act. (HT Archives. Representative image)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested key accused Giteli Imran, in the Visakhapatnam naval spy ring case. Imran is alleged to have deposited money in the accounts of navy officers in lieu of sensitive information that was sent to Pakistan, officials said.

Imran, 37, a resident of Godhra in Gujarat, was arrested on Monday under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Official Secrets Act.

The case pertains to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting classified information regarding locations and movement of Indian ships and submarines, and other defence establishments. The racket was unearthed last December

tags
top news
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5 million-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
Stop using banned Chinese apps for legal work: Circular to all officials in Delhi courts
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
China actions sparked LAC standoff; India ready: Govt
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
No discrimination in riots probe: Delhi Police commissioner to Julio Ribeiro
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In