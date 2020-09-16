NIA arrests key accused in Vizag naval spy ring case

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 07:35 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested key accused Giteli Imran, in the Visakhapatnam naval spy ring case. Imran is alleged to have deposited money in the accounts of navy officers in lieu of sensitive information that was sent to Pakistan, officials said.

Imran, 37, a resident of Godhra in Gujarat, was arrested on Monday under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Official Secrets Act.

The case pertains to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting classified information regarding locations and movement of Indian ships and submarines, and other defence establishments. The racket was unearthed last December