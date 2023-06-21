NIA arrests key associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key associate of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his involvement in harbouring his gang members involved in various criminal cases including the RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police, Mohali. The NIA probe pertains to a gangsters-terrorists’ nexus in India and abroad. (HT Archive)

Vikas Singh, a resident of Lucknow, had harboured Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, who executed the RPG Attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022.

He was arrested by the central agency on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by NIA, Vikas has revealed that he had given shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu in his house in village Devgarh, Ayodhya and his flat in 77/04 A Block, Gomti Nagar Vistar, Lucknow, UP, many times.

“Vikas Singh is accused in ten criminal cases for the offences of murder, attempt to murder, arms act and gangster act. NIA investigations have revealed that Deepak Surakhpur was introduced to Vikas by Vicky Midhukhera, another associate and friend of Lawrence Bishnoi. Vikas had connected Divyanshu, already known to him, to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. The duo were also involved in numerous contract killings, including of businessman Sanjay Biyani in Nanded and Rana Kandhowalia in Punjab. Vikas Singh also harboured another accused namely Rinku after Rana Kandowalia’s murder case,” said NIA statement.

The NIA probe pertains to a gangsters-terrorists’ nexus in India and abroad.

The investigations so far have shown that the conspiracy was hatched/being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad.

NIA has already established the involvement of the terror syndicate in several sensational terror cases, including the targetted killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in 2022 and the killing of Raju Thehth in Sikar, Rajasthan, besides the the sensational killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the RPG attack in Punjab in May 2022.

The agency has till date arrested 15 accused and has charge sheeted 14 accused, including Bishnoi, in the terror-gangster conspiracy case.