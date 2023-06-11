Lawrence Bishnoi to be shifted to Punjab jail: Officials

Delhi prison officials on Sunday urged a city court to shift gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab’s Bathinda jail to avert any threats to the security in the Capital’s jails. The court agreed to the officials’ request and said that Bishnoi can be shifted to Bhatinda jail on June 14, when his remand ends, officials aware of the matter said. Officers said that the request was made taking cognisance of the recent violence episodes inside Tihar jail. (HT Archive)

Sanjay Baniwal, director general (prisons), said that since Bishnoi’s presence in the Capital’s jails may lead to violence inside jails, the court was requested to transfer him. “He was brought here on remand by National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Gujarat... Later, he was taken on remand by the Delhi Police in an extortion case. Since his presence in Tihar or any other jails in Delhi may cause threat to members of his rival gangs or and his associates, we requested the court to shift Bishnoi. The cases against Bishnoi are mostly lodged in Punjab,” he said.

Baniwal added that the request was made taking cognisance of the recent violence episodes inside Tihar jail. “The law and order situation may be compromised if Bishnoi continues to be in the Delhi,” he added.

Earlier, Bishnoi was presented before the court on Sunday, which extended his police custody till June 14.

