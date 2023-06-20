Canada gangster ordered Manesar liquor shop shooting: Police

The role of a Canada-based gangster, who is one of the suspects in the murder of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has emerged in the shooting incident inside a liquor shop in Manesar on June 16, investigators said on Monday. Lipin Nehra, now a Canada-based gangster, is associated with gangster Goldy Brar, whose role is also under scanner in the Moosewala murder. (HT Photo)

They said Rohit Gadaria, 21, one of the three suspects arrested in the case, told the police that they were acting at the behest of gangster Lipin Nehra who lives in Canada.

Police said on Friday night, Deepak Nagar and Saurabh, known only by a single name, opened fire inside Discovery Wines in an attempt to intimidate the shop owner, Kuldeep Singh. The suspects reportedly fired more than two dozen rounds at the shop, resulting in the death of daily-wage worker Sandeep Singh, and injuring Devraj Sharma and Rajender Prasad, both customers, officers said.

After the shooting, Nagar and Saurabh fled from the spot with the help of Gadaria. The police later recovered 19 empty 9mm cartridges from the scene, the officers said.

Gadaria was apprehended by Manesar’s crime branch unit in Daboda, Farrukhnagar, on Sunday.

“Nehra, now a Canada-based gangster, is associated with gangster Goldy Brar, whose role is also under scanner in the Moosewala murder. Nehra allegedly supplied weapons to Sidhu Moosewala’s killers. Before the shooting at the liquor store, Nehra contacted the shop owner via WhatsApp, and demanded that he relinquish the shop to his father, Dayaram Nehra,” said Vijay Partap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

“After the shooting, Nehra made WhatsApp calls to the shop owner and sent another voice note telling him that it was a warning,” Singh said, adding they will contact the Punjab police to get details on Nehra.

Investigators revealed that Nehra was in regular contact with one of the other suspects, Nagar, via WhatsApp, instructing him on executing their plan to intimidate the shop owner.

Gadaria was tasked with transporting Nagar and Saurabh to the location on a motorcycle, and helping them flee after the shooting. Nagar is named in an attempted murder case, and Saurabh has two murder cases against him. Gadaria has no criminal record, the DCP said.

“Nehra left Gurugram for Canada on a student visa almost two to three years ago. We will take legal action against him, including issuing a red corner notice through proper channels,” DCP Singh said.

Investigators are currently conducting raids to apprehend Nagar and Saurabh.

