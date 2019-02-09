NIA attaches Manipur MLA’s assets in illegal arms haul case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday said it has attached immovable assets worth over Rs 76 lakh of a Manipur MLA in connection with an alleged illegal arms haul case.

An agency spokesperson said it has attached four land properties and residence of Saikul constituency MLA YamthongHaokipas this property constituted “proceeds of terrorism as defined under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)”.

The assets are located in Imphal East district, he said.

The NIA case relates to a probe into a criminal case of missing of 56 pistols and 58 magazines from the DG pool ‘kote’ (armoury) located in the premises of the battalion of Manipur Rifles, between September, 2016 and early 2017.

The agency had conducted raids in this case last year including at the premises of the MLA.

It had arrested Haokip and others and has also charge-sheeted them.

They all are in judicial custody at present.

“The attached plots of land are registered in the name of Haokip and his wife Sapam Charubala Devi,” he said, adding the total values of the assets is over Rs 76 lakh.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 17:48 IST