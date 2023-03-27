NIA attaches PFI office in Karnataka over Nettaru murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized the office of now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, officials privy to the matter said on Sunday. According to the NIA officer in the know of the matter, the accused in Nettaru murder used to “hold conspiracy meetings to plan for the murder in the office.” (HT Archive)

The PFI office is located on the first floor of a business complex on Alleti Road at Gandhinagara in Sullia of the district. The confiscation proceedings were conducted on Saturday in accordance with Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, (UAPA) 1967. According to Section 25, any kind of transfer, leasing, disposing of, altering or dealing with the said property (office) in any manner except with prior permission, is prohibited.

The development comes as part of its investigation into the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru murder case. Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in front of his broiler shop in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada on July 26, last year.

According to the NIA officer in the know of the matter, the accused in Nettaru murder used to “hold conspiracy meetings to plan for the murder in the office.”

The NIA alleged that the act was done with the “intention of creating terror among people, attempting to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.”

Chief NIA investigator, Bengaluru division, A Shanmugaam, has also issued notices and orders in this regard. A copy of the order was sent to the Union home secretary, Delhi, NIA director general, deputy commissioner Dakshina Kannada and superintendent of police.

“We have received intimation by NIA officers and our police personnel are assisting them in the investigation,” Puttur division deputy superintendent of police Veeranna Hirmath said.This is second such seizure by the NIA in connection with the Nettaru murder case.

Earlier, on February 23, the NIA had attached a community hall in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district belonging to the PFI. According to the NIA, Mittur Freedom Community Hall in Idukki village was used to impart arms training to members of PFI.

“NIA attached the Mittur community hall/freedom community hall situated in Idkidu village of Dakshina Kannada district after the agency during the probe found that the said premise is being used to impart arms training to members of PFI,” the agency said.

In January, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 20 accused and stated that they had links with PFI. It alleged that the accused formed “secret teams” to carry out “killings of its perceived enemies and targets.”

“Investigations revealed that the PFI, as part of its agenda to create terror, communal hatred and unrest in the society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic Rule by 2047, formed secret teams called service teams or killer squads to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets,” the NIA said in its release.

The NIA has booked the 20 accused under Sections 120B, 153A, 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act.