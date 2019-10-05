NIA charge sheet points to Pakistan high commission’s role in terror funding

india

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:46 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leaders, including Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Masarat Alam, Asiya Andrabi and former legislator and Chairman of Awami Ittehad Party, Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, in connection with its investigation into the funding of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agency has claimed in its supplementary charge sheet that the Pakistan High Commission’s role has been established in supporting separatist and other networks through transfer of funds via financial conduits and in providing directions on continuing to foment unrest in Kashmir.

HT on Friday first reported that the NIA will name the Pakistan High Commission in its charge sheet, albeit, not as an accused. The high commission did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The NIA registered the case in May 2017 and the first charge sheet was filed against 12 people, including Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Chief of Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) and Syed Salahuddin, chief of Hizbul Mujahiddin, on January 18, 2018.

NIA spokesperson, Alok Mittal, said on Friday that the agency recovered 400 electronic devices along with 85 incriminating documents in the course of its investigation, and also recorded statements of 125 witnesses against the named separatist leaders.

“Probe revealed that accused persons have hatched a conspiracy by collaborating with each other to create various protest calendars and action plans in order to launch violent agitation, ‘hartals’, systematic ‘bandhs’ and large scale economic shutdowns in order to cripple the administration and create disaffection towards it,” said Mittal.

Mittal pointed out that there are enough evidence to prove the nexus between those already charged and the five separatist leaders named above.Some of these, he explained, detailed the receipt of funds from Pakistan and various other countries.

“Role of Pakistan High Commission in supporting the separatist and other networks through transfer of funds and in providing directions to continue the unrest in Kashmir has also been clearly established,” Mittal claimed.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 04:45 IST