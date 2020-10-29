NIA conducts raids in Assam, Maharashtra in Delhi gold smuggling probe

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:49 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at four locations in Guwahati and at Sangli in Maharashtra in connection with a gold smuggling case in Delhi.

According to a release issued by NIA, the locations where the raids were conducted are premises related to accused people and handlers from where the smuggling case originated.

“During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions as well as of the people involved in the instant crime, who also have linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized,” the release said.

NIA had registered a case on September 20 this year following seizure of 83.62 kg of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs 42.89 crore at New Delhi railway station on August 28 from the possession of eight people.

“Interrogation of these accused have so far revealed that they had collected the said consignment from Guwahati for its further delivery at New Delhi on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan,” the release said.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.