e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA conducts raids in Assam, Maharashtra in Delhi gold smuggling probe

NIA conducts raids in Assam, Maharashtra in Delhi gold smuggling probe

NIA had registered a case on September 20 this year following seizure of 83.62 kg of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs 42.89 crore at New Delhi railway station on August 28 from the possession of eight people.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:49 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
According to a release issued by NIA, the locations where the raids were conducted are premises related to accused people and handlers from where the smuggling case originated.
According to a release issued by NIA, the locations where the raids were conducted are premises related to accused people and handlers from where the smuggling case originated. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at four locations in Guwahati and at Sangli in Maharashtra in connection with a gold smuggling case in Delhi.

According to a release issued by NIA, the locations where the raids were conducted are premises related to accused people and handlers from where the smuggling case originated.

“During the searches, incriminating documents and electronic devices containing details of suspicious transactions as well as of the people involved in the instant crime, who also have linkages abroad including Myanmar and Nepal, were seized,” the release said.

NIA had registered a case on September 20 this year following seizure of 83.62 kg of smuggled gold bars having market value of Rs 42.89 crore at New Delhi railway station on August 28 from the possession of eight people.

“Interrogation of these accused have so far revealed that they had collected the said consignment from Guwahati for its further delivery at New Delhi on the directions of their handlers who are suspected to have sourced the smuggled material from Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan,” the release said.

Further investigation in the case is continuing.

tags
top news
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
CSK vs KKR Live: Gaikwad keeps CSK going, brings up half-century
CSK vs KKR Live: Gaikwad keeps CSK going, brings up half-century
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In