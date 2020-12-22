e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA conducts searches in Kerala in terrorist group Jund Al Aqsa case

NIA conducts searches in Kerala in terrorist group Jund Al Aqsa case

The houses searched in the Thrissur and Kozhikode districts of the state belong to Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohamed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer, an NIA spokesperson said.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
These people, while being in Qatar, had conspired from 2013 onwards, conducted preparations or travelled to Syria and joined the proscribed terrorist organizations Jund AL Aqsa or Jabhat AL Nusrah, the NIA official said.
These people, while being in Qatar, had conspired from 2013 onwards, conducted preparations or travelled to Syria and joined the proscribed terrorist organizations Jund AL Aqsa or Jabhat AL Nusrah, the NIA official said.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
         

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in Kerala in connection with its probe against alleged members of proscribed terrorist outfit Jund Al Aqsa who are suspected to be in war-torn Syria, an official said.

The houses searched in the Thrissur and Kozhikode districts of the state belong to Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohamed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case was registered suo-motu by the NIA in January 2019 under sections of the IPC and the UAPA against six accused -- Hashir Mohammed of Ernakulam; Sidhikul Akbar of Malappuram; Muhammed Irfan of Kannur; Thaha Mohammed of Shimoga district, Karnataka; Sultan Abdulla, of Kozhikode and Fayez Farooq of Thrissur, the official said.

These people, while being in Qatar, had conspired from 2013 onwards, conducted preparations or travelled to Syria and joined the proscribed terrorist organizations Jund AL Aqsa or Jabhat AL Nusrah, the NIA official said.

Mohammed Faaz, Mohammed Ihthisham, Abdul Sameeh, Rayees Rehiman, Nabeel Mohammed, Mohammed Shaheen and Mohammed Ameer, while being in Qatar till early-2019, were in contact with the accused Sidhikul Akbar and had provided funds to the fugitives based in Syria, the official said.

During searches, nine mobile phones, fifteen SIM cards, one iPad, six laptops, three memory cards and various documents have been seized, he said.

Further investigation in the case is continuing, the official added.

tags
top news
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
New Covid-19 strain yet to be detected in India, says Dr VK Paul
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
India and Japan oppose attempts to ‘unilaterally change status quo by coercion’
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Board exams not to be held in Jan, Feb; decision on dates later: Pokhriyal
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
Kerala Governor denies permission for special assembly session against farm laws
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
‘Way to trick’: Farmers on govt’s letter for next round of talks
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
Apple’s ₹60,000 headphones can’t be switched off, here’s why
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In