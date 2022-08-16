NIA court sends Jamia student with ‘ISIS links’ to 30-day judicial custody

An NIA court on Tuesday sent Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged active ISIS member, to judicial custody for 30 days. A student of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, Ahmad was arrested on August 6 for being an active member of the terror outfit and for collecting funds from sympathisers in India and overseas. He was produced before the court on Tuesday at the end of his NIA remand.

Following his arrest earlier this month, the NIA said that Ahmad, 22, was sending the collected funds to Syria and other places via cryptocurrency. A resident of Patna, Ahmad was living in the Batla House area of Delhi. He is a second-year student of electrical engineering at Jamia. Ahmad was arrested after the NIA conducted searches at Batla House.

“Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA statement after the 22-year-old's arrest, said.

In July, the agency had carried out searches at as many as 13 locations in six states. These raids were done on the basis of a case lodged suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 in Delhi under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

The searches were conducted in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in the Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Police said one of the suspects, a resident of Maharashtra, was identified as Sajid Makrani. He is a third-year student in an Unani college in Tumkuru, police added.