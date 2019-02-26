NIA files charge sheet against alleged ISIS sympathisers

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against six alleged sympathisers of terror group ISIS in Coimbatore, officials said here on Tuesday.

It is alleged that these members of the proscribed terror group were part of a criminal conspiracy to target “Hindu leaders/ activists at Coimbatore” who are critical of the ISIS and of religious terrorism, an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency has filed a charge sheet against Mohamed Ashiq A, Ismail S, Samsudeen, Mohammed Salauddin S, Jafar Shadik Ali and Shahul Hameed before special court in Chennai, the official said.

Ashiq, Ismail, Samsudeen, Mohammed Salauddin, Shadik were arrested on September 1, last year by state police when they had assembled with the intention of conducting further preparations and carrying out terrorist attacks targeting the leaders in Coimbatore.

The case was re-registered by NIA on October 30, 2018 and investigation taken from Tamil Nadu Police, the spokesperson said.

“​NIA investigation has revealed that the arrested accused persons had got radicalized on the violent extremist ideology of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS/ Daish and they had been propagating the same ideology over the social media,” the official said. The agency said the alleged sympathisers had organised themselves into a terrorist gang since June, 2018 and furthered the activities by targeting the leaders.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 18:11 IST