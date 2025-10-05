NIA files charge sheet in grenade attack on BJP leader’s residence in Punjab’s Jalandhar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four accused persons, including Khalistani operatives, in a grenade attack at former Punjab minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar on April 8, the agency said on Sunday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against four accused persons, including Khalistani operatives. (Representative photo)

The charge sheet named Saidul Ameen of Amroha and Abhijot Jangra from Kurukshetra, who are in custody, and two absconders — Kulbir Singh Sidhu from Yamunanagar and Manish alias Kaka Rana from Karnal — before a Chandigarh court on Saturday.

A grenade was thrown at Kalia’s residence around 1 am on April 8, damaging a glass partition at the entrance and a car and motorcycle parked there. Kalia and his family, who were home during the attack, were not hurt.

The federal anti-terror probe agency took over the investigation on April 12.

“Sidhu, an operative of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), along with his associate Manish, formed a terror gang to target prominent leaders of Punjab to create a climate of fear among the people and raise funds for the BKI through extortion,” a statement issued by the NIA read.

“Manish had subsequently recruited Ameen, who had hurled the grenade at the former minister’s house,” it said. “The grenade was supplied to Ameen by Sidhu, while Jangra provided the funds. Sidhu had circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for hatching the conspiracy along with Manish,” it added.

The agency said Interpol has already issued a Red Notice against Sidhu, who also carries a reward of ₹10 lakh for his arrest.

It had earlier charge-sheeted Sidhu in a case related to the targeted killing of Punjab-based VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.

“NIA has intensified its efforts to track and arrest the absconders and identify other members of BKI operating in India,” the agency said.