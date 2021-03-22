NIA files chargesheet against 3 in suspended J-K cop Davinder Singh's case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed chargesheet against People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para and two others in connection with a terror case in which suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was arrested last year.

The conspiracy case involves terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Singh, then serving DSP, was arrested by the agency in January, 2020. He was granted bail by a Delhi court on June 19 last year.

The supplementary chargesheet against Para, Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo has been filed under section 120B of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act and section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court Jammu, according to a press release.



