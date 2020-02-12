e-paper
NIA issues non-bailable warrants against Khalistanis involved in dropping of arms

Earlier, in October last year, an Interpol red notice was issued against Bagga and seven other Khalistani terrorists operating from different countries.

india Updated: Feb 12, 2020 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A NIA probe has revealed that Khalistani terrorists are conspiring with the Pakistani spy agency – ISI to revive militancy in Punjab.
A NIA probe has revealed that Khalistani terrorists are conspiring with the Pakistani spy agency – ISI to revive militancy in Punjab.(HT PHOTO.)
         

A special NIA court in Mohali on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against Pakistan-based chief of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Germany-based Gurmeet Singh Bagga in its probe related to dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake currency notes from across the border using drones in Punjab’s Chola Sahib in September last year.

“During investigation, the role of Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, a key operative of KZF based in Hamburg, Germany has been found in the conspiracy of trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and FICNs into India to further terrorist activities with a view to cause loss of life and property of citizens as well as to threaten the security of India. Investigation has revealed that they have been able to recruit certain individuals from Punjab for carrying out terrorist activities,” said a NIA spokesperson.

Earlier, in October last year, an Interpol red notice was issued against Bagga and seven other Khalistani terrorists operating from different countries.

Another key accused in the arms dropping case – Harmeet Singh alias PhD of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) was killed in Lahore, Pakistan, last month by a local gang over financial disputes stemming out of drugs smuggling, as reported by HT.

Bagga’s brother Gurdev Singh was last year taken into custody by Punjab police for alleged involvement in dropping of arms.

A NIA probe has revealed that Neeta, other Khalistani terrorists are conspiring with the Pakistani spy agency – ISI to revive militancy in Punjab.

KLF was banned by the home ministry in September 2018. Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) are also banned under terror laws.

