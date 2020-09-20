e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NIA questions six arrested al Qaeda men in Kolkata

NIA questions six arrested al Qaeda men in Kolkata

The agency plans to fly the suspects to Delhi on Monday after they are questioned by a team of the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF), officers aware of the developments said.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Significantly, the arrests came five days after an NIA court in Kolkata ordered seven-year jail sentences and fines for two men connected with the 2014 IED blast at Khagragarh in Burdwan district, where the banned terrorist organization Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB) was operating a cell.
Significantly, the arrests came five days after an NIA court in Kolkata ordered seven-year jail sentences and fines for two men connected with the 2014 IED blast at Khagragarh in Burdwan district, where the banned terrorist organization Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB) was operating a cell.(ANI)
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday questioned the six al-Qaeda terrorists, a day after they were arrested from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, for more than 10 hours.

The agency plans to fly the suspects to Delhi on Monday after they are questioned by a team of the Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force (STF), officers aware of the developments said.

The officials cited above said that the bank accounts of two of the men showed deposits that did not match their incomes. It is suspected that the arrested men are members of a common social media group. It is also being probed whether they had recruited people from other districts in the state.

The six men were also subjected to a medical examination on Sunday.

Significantly, the arrests came five days after an NIA court in Kolkata ordered seven-year jail sentences and fines for two men connected with the 2014 IED blast at Khagragarh in Burdwan district, where the banned terrorist organization Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB) was operating a cell.

On Saturday, NIA teams conducted simultaneous raids across Ernakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad, and arrested nine men suspected to be associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the Al-Qaeda.

The three men arrested in Kerala were identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas and Mosaraf Hossen. Those arrested in Murshidabad are Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman.

The NIA said the group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks in Delhi and at vital installations in India.

tags
top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP Live: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
DC vs KXIP Live: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In