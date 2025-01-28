NIA raids 16 places in Tamil Nadu in ISIS radicalisation case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at 16 locations in Tamil Nadu in an ISIS radicalisation case. The searches have been underway since early Tuesday based on specific inputs. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided 16 locations in Tamil Nadu related to an ISIS radicalisation case (Representational photo)(HT_PRINT)

These searches being conducted at the hideouts of suspects are aimed at uncovering evidence related to individuals involved in promoting ISIS ideology and recruiting members, sources privy to the action told ANI.

The NIA has been actively investigating cases of radicalization and recruitment linked to ISIS across various states in India.

This is a fresh case registered last year against ISIS supporters whose role was uncovered during an investigation.

On October 21 last year, the NIA arrested three accused in the October 2022 ISIS-inspired car bomb blast case of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. NIA investigations in the case revealed that the three arrested accused then had colluded to provide funds for the commission of the terror act. An offshoot case registered with respect to the radicalization had separately led to the arrest and charge sheeting of four accused by NIA in the case.