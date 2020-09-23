NIA raids in Kashmir in case involving ex-cop Davinder Singh

india

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple places in Baramulla and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in connection with the arrests of dismissed deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu in January, officials said.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the houses of the five close associates of Shopian resident Tariq Mir, who was arrested last year in a weapon smuggling case, were among those searched.

“Several incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized,” the spokesperson added.

On January 11, 2020, Singh was arrested while allegedly ferrying Hizbul commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, alias Naveed Babu; advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, and another terrorist, Rafi Ahmad Rather, from Shopian to Jammu in his car.