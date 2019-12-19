e-paper
Home / India News / NIA re-arrests Najeeb KA, accused of chopping off ex-Kerala prof’s palm

NIA re-arrests Najeeb KA, accused of chopping off ex-Kerala prof’s palm

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Najeeb had been given bail by the Kerala high court which has been stayed by the Supreme Court, said NIA spokesperson. (Representational Image)
         

The National Investigation Agency has re-arrested Najeeb KA, a member of fundamentalist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), in the case pertaining to chopping off former Professor TJ Joseph’s palm in 2010.

TJ Joseph, 52, had his right arm severed at the wrist as he was returning home from church with his mother and sister on July 4, 2010, and later underwent an operation to have the limb sown back on.

Najeeb had been given bail by the Kerala high court which has been stayed by the Supreme Court, said NIA spokesperson.

“Najeeb KA, a member of the fundamentalist organization Popular Front of India (PFI), was charge-sheeted by NIA in this case on 18th January, 2013 for conspiring and facilitating the lethal attack on Professor TJ Joseph at Thodupuzha, Ernakulam district, Kerala on 4th July, 2010, alleging derogatory remarks on the Prophet, in a question paper prepared by the Professor,” said NIA spokesperson.

Later, Najeeb was arrested in this case by NIA on April 10, 2015 from Coimbatore, where he was hiding under false identity. On July 23, 2019, the High Court of Kerala granted bail to Najeeb citing the delay in commencement of trial. The NIA Special Court had earlier rejected his bail application citing the specific bar under the provisions of the UA (P) Act, he added.

NIA had challenged the order of the Honourable High Court before the honourable Supreme Court that has now granted stay over the impugned order, the officer said.

