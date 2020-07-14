e-paper
Home / India News / NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

An Interpol “blue notice” is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:30 IST
The NIA has tapped the international police agency Interpol for information about one of the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling racket.
The NIA has tapped the international police agency Interpol for information about one of the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling racket.
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved Interpol seeking a “blue notice” against Faisal Fareed, a Dubai-based person named as key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, officials said.

The agency has found that Faisal Fareed had forged the documents - seal and emblem - of the UAE embassy to ensure diplomatic protection for the baggage and the gold was to be used for terror activities.

An Interpol “blue notice” is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

The blue notice request to Interpol has been sent after procuring a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Fareed who is one of the four people booked by the NIA.

Two other accused, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair are already in NIA custody and are being interrogated. On Monday, a special NIA court in Kochi sent the two of them to the agency’s custody for eight days. Sarith PS was the first accused who was arrested by Customs.

The gold smuggling racket which came to light on July 5 after the Customs seized an air consignment for the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, has sparked a political firestorm in Kerala with the opposition accusing the state government of being involved in the smuggling.

The haul of 30 kg gold is said to be worth Rs 15 crore.

