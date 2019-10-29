e-paper
Nigerian arrested with drugs worth Rs 3 crore in Goa

Tuesday’s haul was a massive one considering that the value of the seized drugs was the same as the entire seizures in 2018.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:16 IST
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
The Goa Police believe the drugs were to be sold locally across the lucrative winter months of the tourism season
The Goa Police believe the drugs were to be sold locally across the lucrative winter months of the tourism season (Representative Photo)
         

Ahead of the tourism season, the Goa Police said Tuesday that they have arrested a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth Rs three crore from him in one of the single biggest seizures.

The police believe the drugs were to be sold locally across the lucrative months.

Announcing the seizure, North Goa Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon revealed that the police raided a room rented by one Ifeanyi Pascoel Obi known as Alex, 34, and seized substances suspected to be narcotic drugs including 2.035 kg MDMA (ecstasy), 1.021 kg cocaine, 1.270 kg ganja, 760 grams amphetamine sulphate (speed), and 106 grams charas worth a total of Rs three crore. Rupees two lakh in cash was also found in the premises.

Tuesday’s haul was a massive one considering that the value of the seized drugs was the same as the entire seizures in 2018.

The raid was conducted by the Calangute Police Station in Candolim village on Tuesday morning following a tip off. Upon arrest, the police realised that the accused they have arrested was arrested earlier in 2011 and booked for overstaying and again in 2012 for the possession of cocaine. The trials are pending in both cases.

“This raid is one of the single biggest seizures by the Goa Police in recent times. We cannot yet comment on his position in the drug network hierarchy as investigations are under process,” Prasoon said.

The police are also looking into the possible negligence by the landlord who rented out the premises to him.

Goa is a known hotspot for recreational and party drugs that are sold clandestinely especially along the beach belt that stretches from Candolim right up to Arambol in the North and is dotted with night clubs and other party hangouts.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:16 IST

