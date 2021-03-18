Ahmedabad to be under extended night curfew from Friday as Covid-19 cases rise

Amid the rising number of cases in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government on Thursday increased the timing of night curfew in the city. From Friday, the restrictions will remain in place from 9pm to 6am instead of 10pm to 6am, the district administration said, according to news agency ANI.

The order further said that all shopping malls and movie theatres in the city will remain shut on Saturday and Sunday, ANI reported.

Ahmedabad, being one of the high caseload cities in Gujarat, has been facing several restrictions. The city's civic body on Wednesday ordered the closure of all gardens and parks till further orders. Apart from this, bus services coming under the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System have also been suspended until further orders.

Gujarat on Wednesday registered 1,122 fresh Covid-19 disease cases and three more related fatalities, pushing the caseload and death toll to 2,81,173 and 4,430 respectively. The active cases have climbed to 5,310 and more than 2,71,000 people have recovered so far.

Wednesday’s case count in Gujarat has been the highest for the first time in nearly three months. Surat added the most number of cases (353), followed by Ahmedabad (271), Vadodara (114) and Rajkot (112). The three new fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the overall situation in Gujarat where it was decided to increase daily Covid-19 testing and administering vaccine doses apart from focusing on contact tracing and increasing the number of micro containment areas. More than 28.5 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the disease till now.

Rupani said during the review meeting that 3,00,000 lakh vaccine doses will be administered on a daily basis against the 1,50,000 doses which were being given before, according to a release issued by the chief minister's office (CMO). The vaccination figures would increase by increasing the number of vaccination centres and extending operation hours till 9pm, the release added.

