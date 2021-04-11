Night curfew in UP districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases, announces Yogi Adityanath govt

The Yogi Adityanath government has announced night curfew in Uttar Pradesh districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases. Orders have also been given to close all schools, colleges, and coaching from class 1 to 12 in the state till April 30.

Adityanath has clarified that the pre-scheduled exam will continue. Staff can be called for necessary work in the office. The state government had earlier asked all schools to keep their classes one to eight closed till April 11.

प्रदेश में कक्षा 01 से 12वीं तक के सभी सरकारी/गैर सरकारी विद्यालयों में 30 अप्रैल तक पठन-पाठन स्थगित रखा जाए।



कोचिंग सेंटर भी बंद रहें।



इस अवधि में पूर्व निर्धारित परीक्षाएं हो सकती हैं और आवश्यकता के अनुरूप शिक्षक व अन्य स्टाफ आ सकते हैं: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 11, 2021





In view of rising cases of Covid-19, a night curfew has already been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi with effect from April 8.

Police Commissioner of Lucknow DK Thakur said on Wednesday, "Night curfew to be imposed in Lucknow from tomorrow between 9 pm and 6 am. The curfew will continue till April 30," Thakur said.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath directed to immediately arrange at least 2,000 ICU beds in the capital Lucknow in view of the increasing threat of Covid-19.

Given a large influx of people from Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka, Yogi said, "Covid infection rate is quite high in these states. Thus those who come from there must be tested. Activate Nigrani Samitis in each gram panchayat and municipal ward. Even if a single case of Covid is found in any village, sanitize the entire village. Impose corona curfew on any district that has more than 500 active cases and ensure wedding events end before 10 pm."

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 12,748 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). With 46 fresh deaths, the Covid fatality count climbed to 9,085, according to a government statement. So far, 608,853 patients have recovered from the disease. The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 58,801, the statement said.