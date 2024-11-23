Maharashtra elections: Shiv Sena's Nilesh Rane leads from Kudal

Nilesh Rane, the son of former Union Minister and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, is leading from the Kudal assembly constituency by more than 8,000 votes.



He contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections from this constituency in the state's coastal Konkan region on a Shiv Sena ticket. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections took place on November 20, while the counting of votes is taking place today, November 23. Nilesh Rane is the son of Union cabinet minister Narayan Rane

Nilesh is the son of Union cabinet minister Narayan Rane. His brother, Nitesh Narayan Rane, represents Kankavli constituency in Maharashtra Assembly. Nilesh Rane was elected to 15th Lok Sabha (2009-2014) from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency of Maharashtra on a Congress ticket and served on the Committee on Home Affairs and the Rules Committee.

Rane contested from same constituency for a seat in 16th Lok Sabha, but lost to Sena's candidate Vinayak Raut. Nilesh Rane joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in October this year.

Nilesh Rane faces Sena-UBT's Vaibhav Naik

Nilesh Rane's main competitor in the 2024 election is from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray-led faction) which has renominated incumbent Vaibhav Naik, focusing on the issue of dynasty politics in Sindhudurg district.

Naik is the current MLA of Kudal constituency and had defeated the then industries minister Narayan Rane in 2014 assembly polls by a margin of 10,376 votes.

In the 2019 election, Vaibhav Naik defeated independent candidate Ranjit Dattatray Desai by a margin of over 54,000 votes.

Kudal assembly constituency is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and is one of the six assembly segments of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament Seat. It is a General category assembly seat and is situated in Sindhudurg district.



The main fight is between the Mahayuti comprising BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).