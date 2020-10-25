e-paper
Nine more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally climbs to 60,376

Nine more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally climbs to 60,376

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 16,764 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (10,822), US Nagar (9,372) and Nainital (7,097).

india Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Out of 60,376 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 54,488 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.25%.
Out of 60,376 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 54,488 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.25%. (HT PHOTO.)
         

With 221 new Covid-19 cases, the total tally of coronavirus infections in Uttarakhand touched 60,376 on Sunday.

The state reported the death of nine Covid-19 patients. Of these 9 deaths, two were due to coronavirus while the rest were due to co-morbidities.

With this, the death toll of Covid-19 positive patients has increased to 993 in Uttarakhand. Out of the 993 deaths, 261 were due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

Out of 60,376 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 54,488 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.25%.

The positivity rate in the state now stands at 6.34%. Also, 319 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 106 from Dehradun district.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, of 221 fresh cases, the maximum of 89 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district.

The new cases reported from other districts included Bageshwar (1), Chamoli (13), Champawat (8), Haridwar (30), Nainital (21), Pauri Garhwal (13), Pithoragarh (1), Rudraprayag (22), Tehri Garhwal (6), US Nagar (8) and Uttarkashi (9).

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 16,764 Covid-19 positive cases followed by Haridwar (10,822), US Nagar (9,372) and Nainital (7,097).

The state has so far tested over 9.8 lakh samples of which results of over 16,800 are awaited. Uttarakhand currently has 57 containment zones in six districts including a maximum of 26 in Dehradun district.

