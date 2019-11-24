e-paper
Nine vehicles set ablaze by Maoists in NMDC’s mining region in Danetwada

In a similar incident, Maoists set ablaze four vehicles in Naryanpur district on Saturday night.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 20:18 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A total of nine vehicles were set ablaze in Kirandul mining area of the NMDC on Bailadila hills by Maoists.
A total of nine vehicles were set ablaze in Kirandul mining area of the NMDC on Bailadila hills by Maoists.(PHOTO: POLICE SOURCES.)
         

Maoists set ablaze nine vehicles and machines in the mining region of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Danetwada district on Sunday.

“A total of nine vehicles were set ablaze in Kirandul mining area of the NMDC on Bailadila hills by Maoists. They have torched six dumper trucks, two JCB machines and a machine engaged in work related to the construction of Screening Plant no. 3 of NMDC,” IG Bastar Sunderaj P told Hindustan Times

The IG further said that the security forces had rushed to the spot but the Maoists escaped into the jungles.

“Since the Maoists are under pressure, now they are targeting vehicles in these areas to show their presence. We have started a combing operation in the region,” said the IG.

In a similar incident, Maoists set ablaze four vehicles in Naryanpur district on Saturday night.

“There was road construction going on in an area under the Chhotedongar police station when the Maoists came and set ablaze four vehicles engaged in the construction work,” the IG said.

