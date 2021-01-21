Ninong Ering: Union minister turned MLA who is also a part time teacher
- Before Ering entered politics in 1989, he served as a teacher for five years in Mirbuk and Miren schools in Arunachal Pradesh.
A 500 m walk on a cobbled street leads former Union minister Ninong Ering to a single-story building, the Remi government school, located deep in the interior of the lush green foothills of Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.
“They fondly call all of us teachers, mama,” Ering says. Ering served as the minister of state for minority affairs from October 2012 to May 2014.
For him, the school was like a second home before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He would frequently saunter into a classroom, reciting nursery rhymes to teach the students English. “I have always believed that the correct pronunciation is extremely important,” Ering says. “There is no better way to teach this than by using nursery rhymes, or even songs. I personally think Sound of Music has some of the instructional rhymes.”
Ering, 62, who was elected as the legislator from Pasighat (West) in June 2019, moved to the village of Remi six months ahead of the polls. He spent five years as a teacher, before he became a civil servant in 1981. The pull of his former profession led him back to the schools in his constituency last year, as he started teaching in some, assessing and helping the others grow in whatever way he could. He used to visit Remi at least thrice a week before the pandemic caused the schools to shut.
“It was after a very long hiatus that I got to return to the school,” Ering said. “Now, schools are slowly opening up and I could not miss the chance to return to the classroom.”
On Tuesday, Ering shared a video on Twitter reciting the rhyme Doe a Deer to the students of class 1. “He used to visit the school often but then the pandemic happened,” said Tagon Padho, a teacher at the school. “We have around 136 students who are studying in classes one to eight.”
Eloquence of the language, Ering asserts, can be a means to achieving great success in life. Before Ering entered politics in 1989, he served as a teacher for five years in Mirbuk and Miren schools. “I often teach them in Hindi and make sure they understand what the word means in English as well.”
He laughs as he recalls his teaching days from 1975 to 1980. “There were just the three of us, we would teach everything from mathematics to the social sciences,” he says. “Back then, the schools barely had 40-50 students and now they have nearly a 1,000.”
He fondly recalls the bamboo-based furniture and the thatched roofs under which he taught. “Now the schools have better infrastructure, but a lot more needs to be done. Arunachal needs more full-time teachers, especially those with training in the English language.”
Although he laments that the state of education in Arunachal is still basic, he wants to try whatever he can to help. “Sometimes I try and train the teachers as well; a lot of them find it difficult to converse in English.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddy procurement mess in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, states blame Centre
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: BJP terrorising people to vote for them, says TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox