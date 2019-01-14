Nirmala Sitharaman inspects amphibious military drill by armed forces in Andaman and Nicobar
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday watched a joint amphibious exercise off the Campbell Bay coast, the southern-most island of the nation, which saw participation of the three armed forces.
Andaman and Nicobar is an Integrated Services Command.
Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is straddled strategically near the mouth of the Malacca Straits.
The Malacca Straits is also an important sea lane of communication and is used by navies of several countries, including China which has been stepping up its military infrastructure in the Indian Ocean region.
