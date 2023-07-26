Home / India News / NISHAD party seeks CBI probe into Phoolan Devi’s murder

NISHAD party seeks CBI probe into Phoolan Devi’s murder

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 26, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh minister and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday to the central and state governments, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of former bandit-turned-Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Phoolan Devi in 2001.

The letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were sent on Phoolan Devi’s death anniversary, which was marked on Tuesday.

A copy of the letter was shared by Nishad on Twitter.

In his letter, Nishad also sought to free properties owned by Phoolan Devi from “Samajwadi Party-backed mafia elements”.

“The Samajwadi Party-backed mafia leaders have been occupying her properties and we demand that they be freed,” the letter said.

Nishad also demanded self-defence centres, named after Phoolan Devi, be set up across the state.

The NISHAD party chief, after a brief pact with the Samajwadi Party during the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls, has been a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

