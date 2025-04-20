Nitesh Rane taunts Uddhav Thackeray over MNS alliance buzz, asks if he took wife’s permission

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Sunday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, questioning whether he had consulted his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, before reacting to MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s remarks that stirred talk of a possible alliance between the two estranged cousins. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane. (PTI file)

Lately, both Raj and Uddhav have made comments hinting at reconciliation, suggesting they could overlook “trivial issues” and come together in the interest of Maharashtra and the Marathi 'manoos'.

“You should ask Uddhav Thackeray whether he took Rashmi Thackeray's permission before making any move towards joining hands with the MNS. Her opinion holds more weight in such decisions,” Rane said during a podcast with a Hindi news channel.

He further claimed that Rashmi Thackeray was instrumental in Raj Thackeray’s departure from Shiv Sena, despite “no major differences” between the cousins at the time.

About the potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Rane said the BJP-led Mahayuti had secured a strong mandate in Maharashtra, adding, “So we are not concerned about any alliance between them.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday welcomed the possibility of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray reuniting, describing it as a positive move. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "If the two come together, we will be happy about it. If people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?"

His response came after Raj Thackeray, in a podcast conversation with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, expressed openness to reconciling with cousin Uddhav Thackeray by letting go of past disputes.

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance speculation

Hours after a podcast featuring Raj Thackeray went viral, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s official X handle shared a split-screen video showing Raj and Uddhav Thackeray shaking hands outside Matoshree, as Uddhav expressed willingness to set aside minor differences for the sake of Maharashtra.

The post reflects a mix of optimism and doubt within both Uddhav’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Despite being prominent leaders of the original Shiv Sena, the cousins have remained political adversaries for nearly three decades. A potential reunion could bring fresh political shifts in Maharashtra, a state already unsettled by the major splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP in 2022 and 2023.

This moment is shaping up to be the most significant indication of possible political reconciliation since Raj broke away from the Shiv Sena to form the MNS in 2005-06.

(With PTI inputs)