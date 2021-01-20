Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN top 3 states in innovation
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have been ranked as top five states in innovation in Niti Aayog's second Innovation Index released on Wednesday.
The index, released by Aayog's vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed in the lines of Global Innovation Index.
Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar were ranked at the bottom of the index.
The India Innovation Index 2020, ranks the states and union territories based on their relative performance of supporting innovation, and aims to empower them to improve their innovation policies by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.
The states and union territories have been divided into 17 'major states', 10 'North-East and hill states', and 9 'city states and Union Territories', for effectively comparing their performance.
Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced ₹100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
