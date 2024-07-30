 Nitin Gadkari represents India at swearing-in of Iranian president | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nitin Gadkari represents India at swearing-in of Iranian president

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 08:22 PM IST

Masoud Pezeshkian, widely seen as a reformist, won the recent presidential election in Iran that was held following the death of his predecessor Ebrahim Raisi in May

Union minister Nitin Gadkari represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran on Tuesday and met senior members of the Iranian leadership.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also met senior members of the Iranian leadership in Tehran. (MEA)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari also met senior members of the Iranian leadership in Tehran. (MEA)

Pezeshkian, widely seen as a reformist, won the recent presidential election that was held following the death of his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, in May.

Gadkari, the minister of road transport and highways, conveyed good wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pezeshkian on assuming office.

During Gadkari’s interactions in Tehran, both sides “positively assessed the state of bilateral relations, including cooperation on the development of Chabahar port”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“Both sides underscored that Chabahar port would contribute to strengthening bilateral and regional trade. It would provide access to landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asian countries to regional and global markets,” the ministry said.

Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other senior Iranian officials were killed in a helicopter crash on May 19. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Iran on May 22 to represent India at an official ceremony commemorating the two leaders. India also observed a day of national mourning for Raisi on May 21.

News / India News / Nitin Gadkari represents India at swearing-in of Iranian president
